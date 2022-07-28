0
Menu
Sports

The FA should do everything within its power to make football more attractive - TT Brothers

TT Brothers TT Brothers

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Tetteh, President of Uncle T United, has urged the Ghana Football Association to do everything possible to make football more appealing in Ghana.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Tetteh, also known as T.T Brothers, stated that clubs could only meet the needs of Ghanaian players through good sponsorship deals for the domestic league.

As a result, he encouraged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restructure the league in order to make it more appealing to sponsors.

He believed that the current league structure was to blame for the lack of sponsorship.

“When the league is well structured, it will also guarantee solid national teams," Mr. Tetteh, a former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, added.

"Football is all we have so the FA should do everything within its power to make it more attractive,"

He stated that countries such as Jamaica had made a name for themselves through their investment in athletics, and that Ghana could do the same with football.

In order to entice sponsors to invest in Ghana Football, he also advocated for accountability at all levels.

The Ghana Premier League has been operating without a headline sponsor for some time, putting a significant financial burden on the clubs.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan