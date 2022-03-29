0
The FCT FA president praises President Buhari on the Super Eagles' return to Abuja

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, and Aliko Dangote for ensuring that the Super Eagles returned to play at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Eagles' last official game in Abuja was in 2011.

The stadium surface has now been rebuilt as part of a public-private partnership led by rich businessman Aliko Dangote and overseen by the sports minister.

“It’s great to have the Super Eagles back home in Abuja, where they truly belong,” said Mouktar Mohammed.

“That was always one of my targets because Abuja has always proved to be a great host for the Eagles.” he added.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars of Ghana today at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

