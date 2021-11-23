The Ghana legends leading the Kenpong Football Academy project

The main objective of the academy is to teach young players how to be elite footballers

Kenpong Football Academy was founded by Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyepong

The team is coached by former Ghana captain Kwasi Appiah



The academy aims to produce world-class talents in the near future



Over the last couple of years, the mantra of people close to the football circles is for the country to get back to basics, and invest in youth football to revive the ailing fortunes of Ghana in Africa and world football.



Youth football it appears is the only way to return to the old days of dominance and one man has decided to champion a similar path with the birth of the Kenpong Football Academy.



The club, which was founded and is bankrolled by Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong is fast becoming the yardstick as far as running an academy is concerned.

With a vast financial outlay already splashed on branding, outfit, feeding and housing the biggest financial commitment has gone into the technical set-up of the academy.



The team, which is based in Winneba in the Central Region is led by a crack technical team that includes former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and former GFA Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng. Kwasi Appiah is the head coach while Oti Akenteng is the director of football development for the ambitious football Academy.



Kwasi Appiah, it will be recalled is the first Ghanaian to qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup after guiding the team to the 2014 edition in Brazil. He was a former Ghana captain and defender and also captained Asante Kotoko.







Other legends on the technical team include former Black Stars defender Frimpong Manso. Frimpong Manso is regarded by many who saw him play as one of the best defenders the country has ever produced and he is expected to bring his rich experience to bear on the team.

The Kenpong Football Academy was founded by Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyepong to develop young footballers.



The main objective of the academy is to teach young players how to be elite footballers to meet world standards.



In the next few years, the academy hopes to produce players for all the top clubs in Ghana, the national teams and the best clubs in the world.



