The 'Glorious' ones reinforced with Abdulai Mukarama acquisition

Mukarama Abdulai was the top scorer at the 2018 U17 World Cup

Deportivo Alavés and Abdulai Mukarama have reached an agreement whereby the Ghanaian forward becomes a new albiazul player for the next two seasons.

Abdulai Mukarama [Ghana, 2002] occupies the forward position and comes to the Glorious from Northem Ladies FC. Last season she competed in LSU Soccer, the American college league, where she managed to be the top scorer of the championship.



The Ghanaian attacker has international experience as captain of her national team, being one of the top referents of the ‘Black Maidens’ scoring 12 goals in the preliminary competition of the African zone for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.



In her debut at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, she scored a hat-trick against the host team, Uruguay. Scoring a total of 6 goals in the international championship in the three matches played with Ghana.

Abdulai Mukarama arrives at the Paseo de Cervantes entity to bring youth, strength, and goal in the premiere of the Gloriosas in the Primera Iberdrola, and in what in turn will be his debut in the Spanish league.



From Deportivo Alavés we want to wish abdulai Mukarama the best of luck in her time as an albiazul.