'The Hand of God now belongs to me' - How Luis Suarez teased Ghana after 2010 incident

Suarez produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he got a red card

Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez, was more than happy to be declared the number one enemy in African football after the Mundial in South Africa twelve years ago.

The Atletico Madrid striker denied Africa a chance to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2010 in South Africa after handling Dominic Adiyiah in stoppage time in extra time.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevented a goal-bound header in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg and he hasn't been forgiven by Ghanaians and Africans as a whole for the past decade.



Asamoah Gyan couldn't convert the awarded penalty and the Black Stars were eliminated from the quarter-finals by Uruguay on penalties.



But Luis Saurez had no remorse after the game as he declared himself as the new hand of God in football.



“The Hand of God now belongs to me,” Suarez was quoted as saying at the time by the Guardian. “Mine is the real Hand Of God.

“I made the best save of the tournament. Sometimes in training, I play as a goalkeeper so it was worth it. There was no alternative but for me to do that and when they missed the penalty I thought ‘It is a miracle and we are alive in the tournament’.



“Now we are in the semi-finals although I was very sad because no one likes to be sent off. The celebration afterward was impressive, but very quiet because nobody gave us a chance but, with courage, we move forward,” he said after the game.



Uruguay and Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal and South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cuyp and the Black Stars will be looking forward to revenge.



