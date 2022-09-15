The Kudus headache: How Otto Addo can accommodate Ajax star as ‘false nine’ in Black Stars

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has unleashed a new version of Kudus Mohammed, and the world cannot get enough of the Ghanaian talent.

Kudus is known as an offensive midfielder who could also play on the wings and deep in midfield in a double pivot early in his career. His close control, ball retention, passing ability, and dribbles are his main strengths.



However, from the pre-season to his last five games for Ajax, he has thrived in a false 9 role, which the majority of football fans did know he had in him



He is thriving in the role and is on a scoring tear, not just scoring tap-ins but also whipping in some cracking goals that many fans cannot get enough of.



He has five goals in his last four Ajax games. He scored four goals in four games during the preseason while playing the same position.



Ajax is a possession-based team, so the manager expects his forwards to be involved in play, receiving passes between the lines, retaining possession, and selecting the right pass to keep the transition going.



Furthermore, their style necessitates a forward with good movement and being in the box at the right time to tap in their passing sequence, which usually ends with a square ball in the box.



Kudus' ability to keep possession and his quick feet allow him to play in the system without being isolated up front while leading the line.



Furthermore, because he was originally an offensive midfielder, receiving and passing in between the lines and quickly turning before picking a pass appears to be routine practice for him.

The only unknown trait revealed in his new role is his instinctive movement in the box and his good game reading. His second goal against Heerenveen, as well as his goals against Liverpool and Camburr, demonstrate how playing in the false 9 has improved his instincts and movement.







He is currently enjoying his new role, thriving in it, and doing well for Ajax.



But will he excel in the same role at Black Stars? How can Black Stars accommodate him as a false?



In the recent call-up by the coach Otto Addo, Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan and Benjamin Tetteh were the only three players named in the strikers’ category. In the current season, all three players have a goal output of one which was scored by Inaki Williams against Cadiz.



To put it in context, Kudus who is classified as a midfielder has scored as many as five times the number of goals scored by all three strikers in the Black Stars squad.



These startling stats pose a worry for Otto Addo as the country lacks a proper goal-scorer but it also presents a chance to try Mohammed Kudus in his new and thriving role.





Kudus' excelling as a false 9 in the national team is not far away from possible but will depend on Otto Addo's choice of formation and his personnel for the system.



4-3-3 system



The 4-3-3 system has proven to be the best formation for a false 9 over the years, and players with the qualities of Kudus. Therefore, it is no surprise that Kudus is already excelling in the system at Ajax.



If Otto Addo adopts the system, he could play Thomas Partey as the lone 6 as he does for Arsenal, with two central midfielders in the middle of Daniel Kofi Kyere and possibly Jeffrey Schlupp (if he agrees to play for Ghana again).



He could then attack with Kamaldeen Sulemana on the left, Kudus in the middle, and Osman Bukari on the right.



Ghana will aim to create more attacking overloads similar to Ajax and Kudus will thrive as a result of this.



4-2-3-1



Since becoming Black Stars coach, Otto Addo's most used formation has been 4-2-3-1 with many tactical variations, including a switch to a three back when building up.

With his 4-2-3-1 formation, he hopes to provide a shield for his back four with a pivot of Baba Iddrisu and Thomas Partey. During build-ups, Iddrisu mostly fills in as the libero, leaving Partey as the lone six and in charge of the second phase of the build-up.



This means that an offensive midfielder with good positioning, vision, ball retention, and quick feet will be required to link the midfield and attack.



Although he has that option in Kudus and Daniel Kofi Kyere, Otto prefers the former because he can bail himself out with his dribbling abilities when under pressure.



Otto Addo's system relies on forwards occupying defenders and creating space in behind for overlap, whereas Ajax's does not just rely on wingers tucking to create space for overlap but also on offensive midfielders occupying the channels to overload the backline. As a result, the number 9 is almost always difficult to locate.



Hence, Kudus Mohammed will find it easy to operate in the false 9 at Ajax because their 4-3-3 system creates overload upfront, which complements his good movement. But the Black Stars' in Otto's 4-2-3-1 is to be compact, go long most of the time, and make good use of runs behind, which will mostly see Kudus isolated, fail to challenge for ariel dues due to his height if he plays the false 9 roles for Black Stars.



3-back system



Otto Addo has shown that he could switch to a permanent 3-back with Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku.



At the World Cup, Otto Addo would prioritise having a defensive cover and being compact due to Ghana's opponents.

This means he will probably switch to a 3-4-3. He would maintain a pivot of Baba Idrissu and Thomas Partey, Gideon Mensah and Tariq Lamptey as wing-backs.



By being compact, the idea is not to be more attacking but to exploit spaces in behind with quick transition.



The system requires a typical striker who could win the first balls while the wingers who would lay close will be on the alert for the second balls. It also derives quick passing and Kudus who would like to spend some time on the ball and get involved in play will struggle to play in his formation.



In conclusion, Mohammed Kudus could excel at the Black Stars playing false 9 but it all depends on the opponent and the system or approach Otto Addo and the technical team will decide for the match.



EE/KPE