The Miracle of El Wak: Mohammed Polo recounts Hearts of Oak's magical victory

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has recounted how he engineered the biggest comeback by a Ghanaian club in the history of the CAF Champions League.

Dubbed "The Miracle of El-Wak”, a group of players known as the fearsome four led by Mohammed Polo produced the biggest comeback in the CAF Champions League in 15 minutes at the El-Wak Stadium on November 6, 1977, in Accra.



The Phobians who went to Zambia for the first leg game without their magician Polo were thumped 5-2 by Wanderers and needed to beat Zambians by a three-goal margin in the second leg in Ghana to qualify.



Accra Hearts of Oak before the game against Wanderers had beaten Al-Ahly at the same venue by 3 unanswered goals in the quarter-finals, but it appeared almost impossible for them to beat a side that had put five past them a fortnight earlier without conceding a goal.



Reliving the moments after 45 years, Mohammed Polo who was half fit in the game stated that he had to drop deep to carry the ball forward for their first goal before the fans were leaving the stadium when the game approached the 70th minute goalless.



"The time was going and we had still not scored a goal and I saw the fans leaving to I had to do something. So I dropped deep to carry the ball forward to set up Peter Lamptey to score the first goal."

"The fans had already given up but the first goal brought them back and that gingered us to play. It became a miracle because the last goal came in the 89th minute and the stadium went crazy," Mohammed Polo told Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana.



The Miracle-Of-El-Wak happened just five days before the Club’s 66th anniversary and though Hearts did not win the cup in 1977, the legends of yesteryears shall not be forgotten for the miraculous game they gave this nation on the 6th November 1977.



Below was Accra Hearts of Oak's starting XI vs Muflira Wanderers:

Sam Suppey



Evans Aryee Quaye



Emmanuel Ofei Ansah



Sarpei Nunoo



Anthony Micah

Adolf Armah



Robert Hammond



Mama Musa



Peter Lamptey



Anas Seidu

Mohammed Polo



