The NPP elements in new Black Stars appointments

Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2021, announced the new management committee for the Black Stars.

The seven-member committee is composed of some known faces in the football space as well as some relatively unknown ones.



The committee is headed by the vice president of the Ghana Football Association and has Sammy Kuffour as the veep.



Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah complete the list of the known football members of the squad.



The presence of the other three members rather gives inclinations of government influence in the committee.



Akwasi Agyemang - vice chairman

Akwasi Agyemang is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). He is a known member of the New Patriotic Party and a member of the Division League board.



Kwame Ofosu Bamfo



Kwame Bamfo popularly known as Sikkens, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who established Bamson Company Limited in 1980.



One of his numerous companies imports car refinishing paints from AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational that manufactures a brand of paints called Sikkens.



Sikkens is reported to be a member of the governing party.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.)



Col K Damoah (Rtd) is currently the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



He is a former board member of the Ghana Revenue-May 2017 to May 2019 and Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General - October 2017 to June 2019.



He was a lecturer at the Faculty of Law and Business Department of the Zenith University College in Accra between 2010 and 2018.