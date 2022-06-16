The Untouchables: 9 Black Stars players who cannot be dropped from World Cup squad

Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup

When the Black Stars were in Japan for the 2022 Kirin Cup, reports went rife that there was an uneasy calm in the team’s camp following reports of nationality switches of some foreign-born Ghanaians.

The arrival of these players, three of which are due to be confirmed ‘next week’ will be at the cost of some players who have been with the team and were integral in the qualifiers for the World Cup.



But there are some players who, irrespective of the impending arrival of the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketia will be present at the World Cup barring any serious injury.



Below are the players



Jojo Wollacott



Wollacott is Qatar bound and only injury or a miraculous display of incompetence could prevent him from playing at the World Cup.



There were doubts about his quality but those doubts were put to bed in the World Cup play-offs against Nigeria.

Richard Ofori



The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper is the abled lieutenant to Jojo Wollacott and is already in Qatar if injuries don’t prevent him.



In the wisdom of some people, he is the better of the two and should be manning the post instead of Wollacott.



Daniel Amartey



The stock of the Leicester City has risen in the Black Stars so much so that he has become a leader in the team.



Mohammed Salisu is reportedly on his way and could be part of the World Cup but that will not do Amartey’s chances anything. He will be on the plane to Qatar come November.

Alexandre Djiku



Since making his Ghana debut in October 2021, Djiku has grown into the team and currently one of the pillars of the team.



Rumors have linked him with a move to Spain but no matter what happens, he is going to the World Cup and will be starting matches for Ghana.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is the deputy skipper of the Black Stars and arguably the most important player in the team.



The Arsenal midfielder has been battling injury but would hope that his injury record will not show up in the lead up to the World Cup.

When fit, Partey is one of the best players in the world and will most likely start for the Black Stars.



Mohammed Kudus



The Ajax man is the engine of the team and despite coming from a long-lay off recently, the midfielder has been Ghana’s best player in the Black Stars.



Kudus is one of the players Ghana will be counting on at the World Cup.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh



Daniel Kofi Kyereh is another player whose reputation has soared in the Black Stars and with a grown influence in the team.

Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew divides opinions but there are no doubts that he is Otto Addo’s favourite and will make the team to Qatar.



Jordan again, is one of few players who could be playing in their second World Cup.



Andre Ayew



Will the skipper of the team be dropped? Certainly not. Andre has shown character and experience which will be needed at the World Cup.



He is certainly making the 26 man squad for the competition.