The Weeknd: Why di artiste snub Grammy Awards - See odas wey do di same

No be only The Weeknd don decide to no submit im music

Canadian pop star, The Weeknd no go dey inside future Grammy Awards afta dem no add am for dis year nominations.

For new statement, di singer tok say, "I no go allow my label make dem submit my music give Grammys."



E tok say im no go show face or sound from di event until di Recording Academy wey dey organise di awards comot "di secret committees" wey dey decide 72 out of di 83 categories.



Dis dey come as im hit single Blinding Lights wey be di biggest seller for di world for 2020 no get one single nomination dis year.



No be only am don complain of dis "committee", former One Direction star Zayn Malik bin don also yan for social media say transparency no dey di nomination process and also say "you no go get nomination unless you drop gifts or shake hands".



Even Angelique Kidjoe link to di favouritism for last year Grammys wen she say time don reach make di organisation dey look the younger generation of African artistes to pick winner.



Di Recording Academy acting CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, answer di singer statement say, "di organisation dey constantly change and we go put eye wella to improve di award process wey include di nomination review committees."

Di secret committees suppose make sure say voting dey balanced, but artistes no like di way dem fit overrule di voting of Grammy voters.



Oda artistes wey bone Grammy





Drake

For 2018, Drake vex no submit im album More Life for consideration to Grammy on top say, dem no get any respect for di rap genre.E bin win rapsong of di year from Hotline Bling, even though di gbedu bin no get any rap inside.

Tori be say, di Grammy Winner vex sotay im no even gree attend di 2017 Awards wey im win two awards.





Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean also no put im album Blonde for di 2017 awards on top wrong representation of black artistes dem.E bin also get beef with di number of black artistes wey don win di ogbonge album of di year award.