‘The World Cup is Nigeria’s birth right’ - Amaju Pinnick ahead of Ghana

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, is confident about the chances of the Super Eagles in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA Worlds Cup in Qatar.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for making their 7th FIFA World Cup appearance since USA 1994 will be challenged by the Black Stars of Ghana in March 2022.



The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Reacting to the draw, Amaju Pinnick stated that the game will be a tough one but the Super Eagles will come out victorious in the encounter because they have to be in Qatar at all cost.



"It's going to be a tough game, extremely tough game," he started. "You know Ghana was humiliated out of the Nations Cup, kind off," he told Juliet Barwuah.



"So, they are going to throw everything in the ring, in ensuring they compensate Ghanaians, their government, their sponsors, and their supporters. So, they will do everything."



He added that the Super Eagles will do double of what the Black Stars will do to make sure that they qualify to the Mundial.



"But the good news from us is, whatever they are going to do, we are going to do double. For example, if they are going to walk on the treadmill for ten minutes, we will do twenty minutes."



"We are not going to rest; Ghana is a very beautiful team. In life, you have your good day and your bad day. AFCON might be a bad day for them but we are not going to underestimate them, they won the AFCON four times. We are staying focused, we will pray and do everything to qualify because in Nigeria, qualifying is our birthright," he added.