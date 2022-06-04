The World Cup will be difficult but I believe in Otto Addo's ability - Gerald Asamoah

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Schalke 04 team manager Gerald Asamoah has shown faith in Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar in November.

Coach Otto Addo helped Ghana book a ticket to the global showpiece brushing off West African rivals Nigeria in a 2022 World Cup playoff doubleheader. The Black Stars of Ghana have begun their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a 3-0 victory against Madagascar.



Ghana will play the Central African Republic in their next group E game which will be played in Luanda.



“Otto is a very good friend and I believe in what he is doing with the Black Stars. I think he is gradually building a good team and if he is able to get the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, and Eddie Nketiah they can make an impact at the World Cup.



"Of course, winning the World Cup would be difficult, but I believe with his technical abilities, Ghana can get out of the group," Asamoah told GNA Sports.

He urged the Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana.



“I was faced with the same situation back then, but it worked for me with the German National Team, having played at two World Cups,"



“I will advise them to play for Ghana because things have changed now and also because it will be difficult for them to get into the England squad for the World Cup. It is every player’s dream to play at the World Cup, so they should opt to play for the motherland,” he concluded.