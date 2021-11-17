The ball boys in Ghana contributed to our lose – South Africa captain Ronwen Williams

South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams says the ball boys refused to give the balls out

The player accused them of contributing to their lose



South Africa wants FIFA to investigate the match



Captain of the South African national team, Ronwen Williams has made some damning allegations that the ball boys contributed to their defeat to Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Bafana Bafana side who lost by 1-0 to Ghana in the final group G encounter have resulted to blaming the West African country for their lose after failing to advance to the play-offs of the qualifiers.



Addressing the media at a press conference, Ronwen Williams noted that the ball boys delayed in handing the ball out after Ghana scored which to him was very absurd.



“Throughout the qualifiers, the ball boys did not have the ball in their hand; the balls were in the corners but in this specific game, the ball boys had the balls in their hand,” Williams stated.

He added, “the moment they scored, the ball boys disappeared. As you can imagine, it took long for the ball to get back in play.”



Ronwen Williams also accused Ghana of flattening the balls but failed to complain because they didn’t want to waste time.



“The balls were very loose but we didn’t want to complain because it will be time wasting.



“You could see the ball boys were running and looking for balls and I think the referee should have stamped his authority.”



However highlights and play backs of the match show that the allegations of Ronwen Williams are unfunded as the ball boys could be seen standing at vantage points handing the ball to the players quickly.



The press conference held on Wednesday forms part of South Africa’s update after lodging a complaint to FIFA about the game and are waiting for a response from them.

The ball boys in Ghana contributed to our loss – South Africa captain Ronwen Williams



Ronwen Williams says the ball boys refused to give the balls out



The player accused them of contributing to their loss



South Africa wants FIFA to investigate the match



Captain of the South African national team Ronwen Williams has alleged that ball boys contributed to their defeat to Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Bafana Bafana, who lost by 1-0 to Ghana in the final Group G encounter, have blamed Ghana for their loss after failing to advance to the playoffs of the qualifiers.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Ronwen Williams noted that the ball boys delayed handing the ball out after Ghana scored, which was absurd to him.



“Throughout the qualifiers, the ball boys did not have the ball in their hand; the balls were in the corners, but in this specific game, the ball boys had the balls in their hand,” Williams stated.



He added, “the moment they scored, the ball boys disappeared. As you can imagine, it took long for the ball to get back in play.”



Ronwen Williams also accused Ghana of flattening the balls but failed to complain because they didn’t want to waste time.



“The balls were very loose, but we didn’t want to complain because it would be time-wasting.



“You could see the ball boys were running and looking for balls, and I think the referee should have stamped his authority.”

However, highlights and playbacks of the match show that the allegations of Ronwen Williams are unfunded as the ball boys could be seen standing at vantage points handing the ball to the players quickly.



The press conference held on Wednesday forms part of South Africa’s update after lodging a complaint to FIFA about the game and awaiting their response.



