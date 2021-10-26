The best and worst of African players abroad

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Mohamed Salah wrote history after notching a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United to become the highest-scoring African in the Premier League while Thomas Partey scored his first Arsenal goal as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 in a Premier League contest on Friday.

Too Good: Mohamed Salah



The Egypt international grabbed a hat-trick against Manchester United to finally break the scoring record that was held by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. He passed the 104-goal mark and became the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history.



After Liverpool took the lead courtesy of Guinea international Naby Keita, who benefitted from a Salah cross, Diogo Jota made it 2-0 before Keita turned the provider to set Salah for the third goal which helped him to overtake Drogba.



However, the 29-year-old did not stop there as he secured his hat-trick after two more goals in the second-half demolition at Old Trafford and he has now a new tally of 107 goals.



His hat-trick also saw him become only the second player in the Reds history to have found the net thrice at Old Trafford after Fred Howe, who achieved the feat in 1936 when he netted a treble against United.



Too Bad: Achraf Hakimi

The 22-year-old Morocco international received his first red card in Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain dropped vital points against Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday.



Hakimi was sent off in the 57th minute after a reckless tackle on Cengiz Under who was advancing towards goal and the referee was forced to counter check with VAR before flashing out a straight red card to the player.



The two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year, who joined PSG from Inter Milan on July 6, 2021, after penning a five-year contract, was last sent off in January 2017 while turning out for Real Madrid Castilla and he had received two yellow cards in that game against Real Sociedad B.



Despite his exit, PSG held on to secure a 0-0 score that helped them to remain top of the 20-team table with 28 points from 11 matches.



Too Good: Thomas Partey



The Ghana midfielder finally ended his goal drought for Arsenal after he opened the scores in a 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in July 2020, rose the highest to head in a corner from Emile Smith-Rowe and notch his first goal on his 40th appearance for the club in all competitions.



The goal set up Arsenal on the road to victory as Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the second from the penalty spot, being his fourth of the campaign. Then Rowe rounded up the win with the third goal for Arsenal, after being set up by Aubameyang.



While Partey was involved in the entire game, Aubameyang was pulled out for Gabriel Martinelli with three minutes left to the final whistle.



Too Bad: Aurier & Chukwueze



The 28-year-old Ivorian defender finally made his bow for Villarreal as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga fixture at San Mames on Saturday.



It was Raul Garcia who put the home team ahead in the 14th minute but the Yellow Submarine responded after former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin levelled the scores in the 32nd minute.

However, Iker Muniain scored what turned out to be the winner in the 77th minute to hand the former Tottenham Hotspur player, who joined Villarreal on a free transfer for the rest of the 2021-22 season, his first defeat in the yellow colours.



The game also saw Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze, who had been out for five months owing to a knee injury, come on for Gerard Moreno in the 20th minute but he could not help the Unai Emery-led side get something out of it.



Too Good: Emmanuel Dennis



It was a day to remember for the 23-year-old Nigeria international after he grabbed two assists and a goal as Watford came from a goal down to secure a 5-2 win against Everton at Goodison Park.



The Super Eagle was introduced in the 64th minute for Senegal international Ismaila Sarr with the Hornets trailing 2-1 but he turned the game in their favour with an inspiring display that helped them to end a bad run of four matches without victory.



After the Toffees took the lead through Tom Davies in the third minute, Watford went level courtesy of Joshua King in the 13th minute for a 1-1 draw at the half-time break.

Everton then went 2-1 up through Richarlison in the 63rd minute and a minute later, Dennis was introduced, and Watford were level again through Juraj Kucka in the 78th before King grabbed his second goal but the third for Watford in the 80th minute after an assist from Dennis.



Dennis then set up King to complete his hat-trick in the 86th minute before the Super Eagle scored the fifth after rounding up the Everton defender to place the ball past Jordan Pickford in stoppage-time.



Another Nigeria player William Troost-Ekong also featured in the game for the entire 90 minutes.