The best and worst of African players abroad

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Sadio Mane, Henry Onyekuru and Joseph Paintsil are among the African football exports that shone over the weekend.

The Senegal international led the way after leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich as he scored on his debut in the Bundesliga.



So did Onyekuru, who is on loan at Turkish side Adana Demirspor from Olympiacos.



Certain African stars made a huge impact for their clubs, while others did not, as they participated in different leagues over the weekend.



Too Good - Joseph Paintsil



Ghana international Joseph Paintsil opened his goal account in the Belgian Pro League after helping KRC Genk to a 4-2 win against Eupen at Cegeka Arena on Saturday.



The 24-year-old Black Star put the Smurfs ahead after only three minutes and doubled their lead six minutes later before Patrik Hrosovsky and Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye sealed the team's second victory of the campaign.



The win pushed Genk to second on the 18-team table with six points from three matches.

Too Bad - Wilfried Zaha & Jordan Ayew



Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew both featured for 90 minutes but could not stop Crystal Palace from losing 2-0 against Arsenal in their Premier opener at Selhurst Park on Friday.



A goal in each half from Gabriel Martinelli and Marc Guehi, who scored into his own net, gave the Gunners all three points and denied the Ivorian and Ghana internationals a perfect start to the season.



Palace also paraded Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze and Mali international Cheick Doucoure.



Too Good - Sadio Mane



The Senegalese forward announced his arrival in the Bundesliga with a debut goal as champions Bayern Munich opened the new season with a 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.



The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga headed home from a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0 as the Bavarians went on to claim an emphatic victory at Deutsche Bank Park.

Mane, who joined Bayern from Liverpool, had scored during their 5-3 German Super Cup win against RB Leipzig.



Too Bad - Joe Aribo



The 26-year-old Nigeria international suffered a debut to forget as Southampton lost 4-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in their season opener.



Aribo, who moved to the Saints from Scottish giants Rangers, was handed his first start in the Premier League by coach Ralph Hasenhuttl but he produced little influence in the fixture which saw his teammate and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu score into his own net.



His only meaningful effort of the game came in the 73rd minute but it was dealt with by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.



Too Good - Henry Onyekuru



The Super Eagle started his loan spell with Adana Demirspor on a high note as he was among the goals in a 3-2 Turkish top-flight victory against Giresunspor on Sunday.

Onyekuru's goal came in the 82nd minute to make it 2-2 before Rahmetullah Berisbek scored the winner as the Blue Lightnings under Vincenzo Montella kicked off the season on a positive note at Cotanak Sports Complex.



He featured from start to finish as well as Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye.



Too Bad - Taiwo Awoniyi



The Nigeria international endured a frustrating afternoon on his debut as Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday.



Despite his impressive form with Bundesliga side Union Berlin last season, the 24-year-old, who was was introduced for Sam Surridge three minutes after the hour mark, could not make any impact as the Reds lost courtesy of goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.



Awoniyi did not have any shot on target.



Too Good - Achraf Hakimi

The Morocco international was on target as Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their campaign to defend the Ligue 1 crown with a 5-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot.



The former Inter Milan defender scored the second after Neymar had grabbed the opener and he linked up well from the wing to help the Parisians register the emphatic victory.



Too Bad - Michael Olunga



The 28-year-old Kenya international was on target as Al Duhail succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to Al Wakrah in a Qatar Stars League season opener at the Education City Stadium.



The Harambee Stars captain, who topped the scorers' chart last season with 24 goals, grabbed his first of the campaign in the 50th minute but it was not enough to help the Red Knights as they went down on their own turf.



Olunga featured in the entire game.