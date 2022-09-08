0
The best decision I’ve ever made – Christian Atsu on joining Chelsea

Ghana international, Christian Atsu says signing for English Premier League side, Chelsea, is the best decision he has ever made in his career.

The 30-year-old joined the Blues on a five-year deal from giants FC Porto in 2013 after explosive displays in the Portuguese league.

But the enterprising winger struggled to break into the starting 11 due to high competition at the club.

As a result, the 2015 AFCON best player had to spend a chunk of the season on loan before permanently leaving for Newcastle United in 2017.

Despite failing to make an impact at Chelsea, Atsu still stands by his decision and has described it as the ‘best ever’ he has made.

Atsu made the revelation in a reply to a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 30.

The winger recently secured a one-year deal with Turkish top-flight side, Hatayaspor, and will hope to burst into the scene again.

