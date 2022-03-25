The big match preview: All you need to know about Ghana versus Nigera

Nigeria are hoping to beat Ghana

The long wait is finally over and the ‘Jollof Derby’ is here. A clash of two countries with so much history in continental and global football.

It’s a clash that transcends just football or sport. When these two countries meet, there is politics, entertainment and most importantly a jollof battle.



Ghana and Nigeria share so much history and similarities but like step-brothers, they rarely agree on anything.



The last time the rivalry came to life was in 2010 when Ghana pipped the Super Eagles courtesy an Asamoah Gyan goal at the 2010 AFCON.



Today, March 25, 2022, presents a chance to re-flame the fire and show which country is the better of the two. It’s a just a football match but the effect of the result will be felt across every facet of the Ghana-Nigeria debate.



Here is all you need to know about the game



It’s a World Cup qualifier



The final lap of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers sees ten of Africa’s finest football nations play their respective opponents and Ghana vs Nigeria is one of five games which will be played.



The top liner may be Senegal vs Egypt but Ghana vs Nigeria is enjoying the best media coverage due to obvious reasons.



The first leg which is March 25, 2022 will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium whiles the second leg on March 29 will be played at the MK Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Team news



Both countries have been hit with major absentees due to injuries and suspensions. Ghana are without the talismanic Andre Ayew who got a red card in Ghana’s last group game at the AFCON. Other notable misses are Baba Rahman, Edmund Addo and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Attacking midfielder Kofi Kyere had to sit out training on Thursday and that’s also another headache for the coach.



Nigeria have injury worries of their own. Influential midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is out of the game due to injury and so is first choice goalie Maduka Okoye. Alex Iwobi is also serving a match suspension so is out.







What the coaches are saying



Otto Addo



Ghana coach Otto Addo says the technical team has a plan to beat Nigeria and the game will proof why he deserved the post.



“It is reasonable that people are skeptical because of our performance at the AFCON but we have a chance to go to the World Cup and skepticism among the press and Ghanaians makes us work harder.” Otto Addo stated.

“We have a plan but I cannot tell you what exactly it is but we hope that it will be visible for everyone to see but football is football; you can play good and lose or play very bad and still win but we have worked hard to ensure that we implement our ideas on the pitch so we have the highest chance of qualifying to the World Cup,” he added.



Augustine Eguavoen



Augustine Eguavoen spoke to the press on Thursday, March 24, 2024 before their training session in Kumasi.



“We have a lot players we came with and tonight we have the starters. We’ve got talents. We are looking for victory but we must not only say it, we have to prove it. We will do everything possible not to disappoint our people.”



What are the captains saying



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is the acting skipper of the Black Stars and has assured Ghanaians of victory.



“We all know what we have as a team, we have a lot of young talented players coming in and I understand that Ghanaians demand a lot from us going into the game and we are going to do our best. We believe in each other, we believe in the coach, the system he wants us to play and I can say that we are ready to go,” Thomas Partey stated in the pre-game press conference.





Ahmed Musa



Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musah says the match presents an opportunity for his side to break the Ghana dominance.



“We will look for the win and make sure we do everything here before we go Nigeria. Insha Allah with God on our side and the players, we can do that”.



Head-to-Head



Ghana remain the dominant country on paper, having won 21 out of 49 of their previous games. 18 of those matches ended in draws.



Fifa Ranking



The Super Eagles are 32nd in the latest world rankings released in February and they are the third-best football nation in Africa while Otto Addo's men are 61st in the world and 11th on the continent.







World Cup qualifying form

Both countries qualified for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the same record in their respective groups. Four wins, a draw and a loss.



World Cup appearance record



Nigeria are aiming to make their seventh World Cup appearance in Qatar later this year while the Black Stars have played on the world stage on three occasions, their first was in 2006.



Venue and time



The Baba Yara Stadium will host the first leg of tie. The is scheduled for 19:30 GMT and will be live on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV.



The return leg will be played at the MK Abiola Stadium.



