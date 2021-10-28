The coach believed in me, I didn't want to prove him wrong - Felix Afena-Gyan after Serie A debut

Youngster Felix Afena-Gyan thanked AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for handing him his senior professional debut in their Serie A 2-1 win at Cagliari and says: "I didn't want to prove him wrong."
The 18-year-old was subbed on early in the second half as the Giallorossi searched for an equalizer after going 1-0 down.
He replaced Mathias Vina.
Afena-Gyan flanked Tammy Abraham in attack for the remainder of the game and operated from the left.
Roma equalized through Roger Ibanez and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini drilled in a superb free-kick for the match-winner.
"First of all, I will like to say thank you to Roma and everyone for the opportunity they gave me. I am very happy," he told AS Roma TV.
"The coach believed in me that's why he sent me to the field and due to that, I didn't want to prove him wrong or prove myself wrong."
"So I need to work hard and have a strong mentality and give my best on the field to support the team."
Is always good to acknowledge our mothers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/RQemcGZgl9— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) October 27, 2021
- Jose Mourinho raves about Felix Afena-Gyan’s debut game for AS Roma
- Kamaldeen Sulemana rated second most in-form player in Europe behind Mohamed Salah
- Watch Andre Ayew’s goal as Al Sadd continues impressive winning run
- Kwabena Owusu scores in MKE Ankaragucu's home win in Turkish Cup
- CAF Confederation Cup: Kwame Opoku backs Hearts of Oak to eliminate JS Saoura
- Read all related articles