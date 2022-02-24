The current GFA only came to do business and not to run Ghana Football – Dan Kweku Yeboah

Dan Kweku Yeboah, Sports journalist

Source: SammyKay Media

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist and head of sports for Despite Media, Dan Kweku Yeboah, has stated that the current Ghana football administrators and leaders are in for their private business and not to run Ghana football.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Dan Kweku Yeboah disclosed that the basis for his statement is the fact that the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku has openly admitted to owning about five football clubs spread across the country which could possibly result into conflicts of interest.



According to Dan, per Kurt's power as the GFA President he is able to influence decisions to include his players into various national teams, sighting a clear example of Philemon Baffour as a case study in the recently held AFCON.



"It is business they are doing, they are not in to manage Ghana football, that's why our football is destroyed," he said.

