The decision to play for Ghana came after watching the 2010 World Cup - Elvis Manu

Elvis Manu

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger, Elvis Manu says that watching Ghana play at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa made him change his mind to represent the West African nation.

Ghana played very well at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and nearly reached the semi-finals but for Luiz Suarez and his handball machinations.



He says that Quincy Owusu Abeyie who was among the foremost players born in Holland to play for the Black Stars opened his eyes to nationality switch as it was alien to him.



The 28-year-old winger was born in Dordrecht - Holland to Ghanaian parents and switch his nationality to Ghana but seven years after he still has yet to make his Ghana debut.



“When I was young, I have always wanted to play for Holland because I was born there, I didn’t know anything but the decision to play for Ghana came after watching the 2010 World Cup. I think the 2010 World Cup changed my mind”

“At first, it wasn’t too much like people switching nationality, the first that I know was Quincy Owusu Abayie, so he was the one that gave me the eye-opener to play for Ghana. I also think all Africans fell in love with Ghana, especially how they played at the World Cup”



He played for Holland at the U-19, U-20 and U-21 before switching to Ghana where he is still waiting for his debut.



The journeyman has played for the likes of Brighton, Huddersfield, Feyenoord, Cambuur, Go Ahead Eagles, and some clubs in Turkey and now plays in Poland for Wisla Krakow.