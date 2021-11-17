The decisions felt like the game was rehearsed - South Africa’s penalty-culprit De Reuck

South Africa defender, Rushin De Reuck

De Reuck says the South Africa-Ghana game felt like a rehearsed match

Rushne De Reuck reveals Bafana Bafana players are broken after the defeat to Ghana



SAFA held a presser to provide updates on their appeal to FIFA



Penalty culprit Rushine De Reuck has revealed that the match against Ghana felt like a 'rehearsed game.



De Reuck's pull of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey did not go unnoticed as the referee whistled for a penalty. Dede Ayew scored the spot-kick to qualify Ghana to the playoffs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The South African FA has filed an appeal on the decision to FIFA, claiming the penalty was wrong.

The FA organized a press conference to brief the media on their appeal and talk about the wrong decisions they fell victim to.



De Reuck, who spoke at the event said, "The decisions that were made, it felt like the game was rehearsed...from the referees and the ball boys. For the first 10 minutes, we already saw that we were not going to get anything right. We continued to fight," he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



He added that the team was yet to recover after the defeat last Sunday.



"It's been a very tough few days, but not just for me but everyone that's part of Bafana to go out the way that we did. We put ourselves in a good situation, and no one had given us a chance to do so well," he added.