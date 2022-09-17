1
The difference will be the Kotoko supporters - Coach Seydou Zerbo

Sat, 17 Sep 2022

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo says that supporters of the club must roar the team to victory on Sunday when they face RC Kadiogo.

Asante Kotoko will host Burkina Faso side RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League champions lead from the first leg with a solitary strike from youngster Isaac Oppong and will be hoping to seal qualification on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, the club's Burkinabe coach called on the teeming supporters of the club to stand up and be counted.

“It’s a big game and the difference will be the supporters," he said.

" Everywhere you go in Europe you will see the supporters being the number twelve man so if they really have the team at heart, then they should be here on Sunday," he added.

