"The dot nation Nigeria": Enyinnaya Abaribe T-Shirt and Buhari 'dot in a circle'

Source: www.bbc.com

Dis "Di dot nation Nigeria" na wia e dey come from, in fact wetin start am?

You fit dey among many Nigerians wey dey ask kwesions like dis.



Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Nigerian Senator even rock one viral "The dot nation" T-Shirt.



Dis come add to di many comments by groups and opinion leaders wey dey dis mata.



So wetin start dis Nigeria trend? BBC Pidgin don find out.



President Muhammadu Buhari recently describe di ban Indigenous People Of Biafra [IPOB] as "a dot in a circle."

Saying the group is isolated in its call for secession.



The president said this in an interview with Arise TV broadcast on Thursday.



Buhari said he has been assured by "the elderly people" and "the youths" from the south-south part of the country that region has no intention of seceding.



He said IPOB will not have "access to anywhere" even if they eventually secede from the country.



The president then reiterated his statement that IPOB members will treated in the "language that they understand".

"I was encouraged by what I heard, nobody told me. Two statements from the south south: one by the elderly people, they said this time around there would be no (secession). And again the youth made the same statement; such encouragement," Buhari said.



"So that IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they'll have no access to anywhere. And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties. I don't think IPOB knows what they are talking about."



