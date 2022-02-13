The duty of some management members is to spy and gossip – Former Black Stars captain

Osei Kuffour recalls encounter with Malik Jabir
Former Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has claimed that some persons are always planted in the team as part of the entourage ahead of major tournaments to spy and gossip about the players.
Emmanuel Osei Kuffour stated that these individuals are often added to the entourage of the Black Stars team ahead of the tournament by the Ghana Football Association as management members to purposely spy on the activities of the players so that they can report back to them.
The Accra Hearts of Oak legend who was the Black Stars captain for the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations made this statement while reacting to the reported actions of indiscipline by some of the senior players like Samuel Osei Kuffour in the tournament.
“Malik Jabir was not a Black Stars coach when we went to Mali because Osam Doudo was our head coach and Oti Atenteng was his assistant. I didn’t know Malik Jabir’s position in the team back then but with my experience in the Black Stars, I know that some people are only added to the team as management members so that they can gossip about us,” Emmanuel Osei Kuffour said while reacting to the presenter’s question about Malik Jabir’s account on Mali 2002.
The Black Stars campaign in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali was marred by too many controversies after Ghana’s elimination from the quarterfinals stage. Ghana lost to the Super Eagles by a lone goal.
Former Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour was also sent home by then GFA chairman Ben Kwoffie over claims of indiscipline in the camp of the team.
