'The entire country is behind you' - GBA to Tagoe ahead of Garcia bout

Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe

Source: GNA

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has extended a goodwill message to Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe (32-1, 15KO's) ahead of his anticipated lightweight contest against Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KO's).

The former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight World Champion faces a stern task when he takes on undefeated American boxer Garcia on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Alamodome, San Antonio, United States of America (USA).



A statement released by the local boxing body expressed confidence in Tagoe ahead of the bout and his ability to emerge as a world champion for the second time in the near future.



"Tagoe would use this bout to reposition himself as one of the best lightweight boxers in the world and a potential world champion anticipating a world title fight against any of the current lightweight world champions.

"As the GBA President, on behalf of GBA Executive Board members, our dear country Ghana, boxing fraternity and stakeholders, I would like to wish you Emmanuel Tagoe the very best of luck in your preparations and in the ring against Ryan Garcia.



"The entire country is behind you with prayers and so be rest assured that the GBA will do everything humanly and spiritually possible to support you in this highly awaiting boxing contest far away in the USA," the statement said.



It also rallied support for Tagoe urging Ghanaians to offer prayers for the boxer as he quests to beat Garcia.