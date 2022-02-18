Charles Taylor

Ghana football analyst, Charles Taylor has backed Asante Kotoko to easily defeat Hearts of Oak this weekend in the first Super Clash of the 2021/22 football season.

Speaking to Akoma FM in a preview of the much-anticipated encounter, the ex-Black Stars attacker says he does not see how a Hearts of Oak side out of form can survive the heat from the Reds.



“The era when Hearts won games with poor form against Kotoko's good form is over,” Charles Taylor said.



According to him, he would have played for Kotoko to help the team whip Hearts of Oak if he had his way.

“It is nostalgic feeling during these times. How I wish I could play again. I would have loved to wear the Kotoko jersey and play against Hearts of Oak,” Charles Taylor adds.



The Super Clash will kick off at 3pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.