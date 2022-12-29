The fight against racism is important to me – Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

Former Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Former Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan has noted that there is a need for the issue of racism in football to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

According to the Fiorentina man, the fight against racism is very important to him.



"My dream as a child was to arrive in a fascinating championship like Serie A while having fun like I did on the street with my friends. This allows me to meet new people, from different cultures who teach me many things."



"Someone like me thinks often to racism. The fight against racism has a great meaning for me: we need to fight discrimination, even if it is difficult because in 2022 we are still here to talk about it,” the Ghana international said in an interview.

Alfred Duncan added, “I always try not to listen to what they tell me from the outside, it is a decision I made as a footballer, I only have to think about what I do on the pitch. Then we talk about it at the end of the game, otherwise, I'll continue on my way.”



The midfielder and his Fiorentina teammates are busy training in preparation for the resumption of the Italian Serie A season.