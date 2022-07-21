The five central midfield options available to Otto Addo for 2022 World Cup

Kudus, Salifu Ibrahim and Kofi-Kyereh

Unlike the other positions with talents aplenty, the central and attacking midfield options for Otto Addo are limited.

The two positions are key in transitioning from defense to attack but it does appear that Otto Addo will have to rely on two players who have shown some consistency in their ability to play at the top level.



As the World Cup nears, Otto Addo will be looking at other options to augment that area of the middle or perhaps move Partey and Elisha to more advanced roles.



GhanaWeb looks at five options available to Otto Addo in those positions Kudus Mohammed



Since making his debut some three years ago at the Cape Coast Stadium, Mohammed Kudus has become a near-indispensable player in the Black Stars.



The Ajax man is a key member of the Black Stars and will be one of the stars Otto Addo will be counting on.

Ghanaians and Otto Addo will be hoping that his injury worries would be over before the World Cup.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh



A valuable addition to the team, Kofi-Kyereh silenced his critics with a string of impressive performances in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Whereas the known stars failed to glitter, Kofi-Kyereh shone with his direct football and set-piece skill.



His move to Augsburg will propel him to higher heights and Ghana could benefit from that.

Majeed Ashimeru



Not many people get a seal of approval from the legendary Asamoah Gyan and Ashimeru is one of a handful of players who have publicly been backed by the great Gyan.



The midfielder has excelled for Anderlecht and played over 30 games for the club last season.



He has the skill to beat the press and create chances for Ghana.



Salifu Ibrahim

The attacking midfielder boast of skill to wriggle his way through opponents and make the team thick.



Injuries have blighted his Hearts of Oak career but Salifu is one of the local players Otto Addo can rely on. He can drag the ball from the deep and make the right passes.



Bernard Mensah



The Kayserispor retired from the Black Stars in 2021 but he is a player who would improve Ghana’s chances at the World Cup.



He is a player that will make things work for the team and dictate the pace of the game for the Black Stars.

If needed, coach Otto Addo must reach out to him and have him rescind his decision to resign.



