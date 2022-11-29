The focus is now on Uruguay – Mohammed Kudus after win against South Korea

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that the team's focus now is on their last group game against Uruguay after their 3-2 win over South Korea.

Mohammed Kudus scored two goals in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea at the Education City Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The win sent Ghana to second place on the group table after managing one win and a defeat at the World Cup.



While it appears that Ghanaians are in a jubilant mood after the match, the 22-year-old believes there’s no time to celebrate but rather to focus on the final group match against Uruguay.



Speaking after the match, the midfielder said, “We got the three points today, and the focus is on Uruguay,” he said.

“So, we go in with the same mentality and the same attitude. I know everyone is up for it,” Kudus stated.



The Black Stars will play Uruguay on December 3, 2022, in the final group H match at the 2022 World Cup. A win will see the Black Stars reach the Round of 16 of the tournament.







