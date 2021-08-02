The four injuries Thomas Partey sustained since joining Arsenal

Partey picked up an injury in Arsenal’s preseason game against Chelsea

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to miss Arsenal's opening game against Brentford due to injury.

The 28-year-old picked up an injury in Arsenal's preseason game against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium and forced a substitution in the first half.



According to reports, Thomas Partey seems to have suffered an ankle injury which could see him on the sidelines for a more prolonged spell.



He got injured after a first-half challenge from Chelsea's winger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder hoped to carry on with the game after receiving treatment from the medics in the 34th minute but had to leave the pitch six minutes later.



Speaking on the injury situation of the Ghanaian international, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta mentioned the injury could be severe.

"At the moment, it's not looking good".



This will be another setback for the Ghanaian international after a difficult first season at the Emirates Stadium.



Thomas Partey has had to battle with injuries since joining Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid in a big-money move.



Arsenal Manage Mikel Arteta confirmed the ankle injury sustained by key midfielder Thomas Partey is 'not looking good' with just under two weeks before starting the Premier League season.



The Ghana midfielder has suffered four different types of injuries since making a move to the English side from Atletico de Madrid for some 50 million Euros.

Muscle injury – 9 November 2020



Hip injury – 6 December 2020



Hamstring injury – 7 February 2021



Ankle Injury- 1 August 2021