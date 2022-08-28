0
Menu
Sports

The game against Ghana will be tough - Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf

Salisu Yusuf Nigeria Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf has stated that the game against the Black Galaxies will be tough but his lads will try their best to go home with a win.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, 28th August, while return fixture is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.

The winner qualifies for the 7th African Nations Championship finals to be staged in Algeria early next year.

"I wish we could play another of such tough test game before our departure to Ghana. The game (vs Plateau United) enabled me to access the readiness of the players and put them in good shape for the game in Ghana. And I must say I am impressed with what I saw in the team," he said.

“The game against Ghana will be tough and we have to be at our best to be able to get a result. We want to be at CHAN and try to win it, that is why we are going all out to ensure that we get a result in Ghana and return home to finish the job. It’s a Herculean task and we are up for it,"

“The Ghanaian team, having played a two legged qualifying matches against Benin republic and only recently returned from a training tour of Europe, are ahead of us in terms of preparations but we have the quality and character to emerge victorious,'' he ended.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: