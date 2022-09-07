'The goal is Qatar' - Afriyie Barnieh reacts to latest Black Stars call up

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has set sights on making the Black Stars squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.
Barnieh, who has been outstanding for both Hearts of Oak and the Black Galaxies made Otto Addo’s squad for Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies later this month.
And according to Barnieh, the target at the moment is to make the Black Stars for the World Cup to be staged in the Asian country.
“Super excited and thankful to be named in the Black Stars team for the nation’s September friendlies
Wouldn’t be possible without the continues support from you the fans. Thank you
The Goal is Qatar” he posted on Facebook.
Ghana will face Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before taking on Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.
