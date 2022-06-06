The goal we conceded was a big problem for us - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Ghana draw 1-1 with Central African Republic

Mohammed Kudus scores 5th Black Stars goal



Ghana tops Group E of AFCON 2023 Qualifiers



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has lamented the goal conceded by Ghana against the Central African Republic, describing it as the side's biggest problem in the game played on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Speaking after Ghana’s 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in the second match of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, Otto Addo lamented over the Black Stars failure to prevent CAR from getting the goal.



In a match in which the Black Stars failed to create many goal-scoring opportunities, Otto Addo said he expected the Black Stars to be resolute in defence but rather they conceded.



“We had a lot of ball possession, the problem was the goal we conceded. It was a big problem because Central African Republic was not ready for that. We didn’t have many runs in the last line so we had problems in breaking through, a big big problem,” the Black Stars coach said.

He added, “We had some injuries and players who are sick and also some players have weak legs and that is why I decided to change.”



Mohammed Kudus scored the opener in the 17th minute for the Black Stars before Karl Namnganda equalized for the Central African Republic before halftime.







