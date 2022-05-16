0
Menu
Sports

The good thing will happen - Samuel Boadu on MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United

Accra Hearts Oak Coach Samuel Boadu Wins Coach Month Award June 650x450 1 Samuel Boadu

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is confident about his side’s chances ahead of the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United.

The Phobians booked their second consecutive final in the FA Cup after seeing off Dreams FC in the semifinal last Saturday.

They will take on Bechem United who edged past Aduana Stars to set up the Phobians.

However, Samuel Boadu who is keen about guiding the rainbow to secure the FA Cup title has called on the fans to support the team.

“The fans should keep supporting the team because I cannot do it alone, with their support I think the good thing will happen in the final” he said.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are on the verge of winning the 2021/22 league title at the expense of reigning champions, Hearts of Oak considering the points gap with six matches to end the season.

Kotoko lead the log with 58 points whereas Hearts of Oak sits 4th position with 44 points.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing