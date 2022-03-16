The inside story of Samuel Inkoom’s failed return to Asante Kotoko

Inkoom is training with Hearts

Former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom could have a career with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak if coach Samuel Boadu runs the rule positively on his fitness and ability to play for the for the club.



Inkoom as confirmed by the Communications Director of Hearts of Oak is training with the club and could play for them if the coaching team led by Samuel Boadu deems him fit.

“Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training grounds. He’s training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him.



"Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed,” Opare Addo told Pure FM.



It has however emerged that before running to the camp of the defending Ghana Premier League champions, Inkoom had already engaged Asante Kotoko on a return.



Kessben FM reports that Kotoko made attempts to sign Samuel Inkoom last season but were put off by the defender’s ‘ridiculous’ demands.

According to Kessben, Inkoom demanded $10,000 to play for Kotoko and that Nana Yaw Amponsah and his team felt the amount was on the high side.



Inkoom as per reports, resumed talks with Kotoko ahead of the start of the ongoing season but head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum shot him down with the reason that he is building a team for the future and the arrival of the 32-year-old would be an unwanted distraction.



Inkoom however impressed on the club and whiles he was able to have a few decision makers behind him, Ogum was adamant signing him would be a bad move. Nana Yaw Amponsah is believed to have supported the decision of the coach.



Inkoom after failing to seal a dream return to Kotoko has now pitched camp with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak where he commenced training this week.

His potential move to Kotoko has been hit with controversy after he allegedly told Onua FM that Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah is sabotaging a dream return to Kumasi.



“Don’t blame me for my proposed Hearts move, Kotoko CEO feels big to call me. So Kotoko fans should blame their CEO and not me,” Inkoom is reported to have told Onua Sports after training.



He has however denied the reports, stating that he has not granted any interview to any media house on the subject matter.



“My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating to the effect that I have accused the CEO of Asante Kotoko of feeling too big to call me and hence the kotoko fans should blame him for my proposed move to Hearts of Oak,” he wrote.

“Kindly disregard any such report as I have not granted any interview with any media outlet today.”



“I only began training with Hearts of Oak today and have not granted any interview with any media outlet on the subject matter, I therefore find this report as shocking and unfortunate.



“I urge all to disregard this malicious report.”



The 32-year-old left Ghana in 2009 after helping Asante Kotoko clinch the league title in impressive style.