The interesting reason why Adam Kwarasey supports Hearts of Oak

Adam Larson Kwarasey Ghana Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey has revealed that he is a staunch fan of Hearts of Oak, the oldest club in Ghana.

The Norwegian-born Ghanaian disclosed that he fell in love with the Rainbow club after his former teammate Sulley Muntari joined the club last season.

When asked about his favourite club in Ghana, the retired goalkeeper paused for a while before saying, “Can I answer that question?”

And with a smirk on his face, Kwarasey said, “Hearts of Oak, of course, Sulley Muntari plays for Hearts and he’s my guy, so definitely Hearts of Oak.”

The former Black Stars goalkeeper was born and nurtured in Norway to Ghanaian parents.

Kwarasey made his Ghana debut in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland and played his memorable game against Brazil days after.

Kwarasey helped Ghana finish 4th at the 2012 AFCON which was his first tournament. He later made one appearance for Ghana against the USA at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

