The interesting story about Ghana's black jersey

Ghana wore the black jersey once

Despite being called the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national team has won a black jersey just once in a competitive match.

The first time Black Stars wore the black jersey was apparently the last time the national team ever wore such a jersey.



To fans, the black jersey brought bad luck to the Black Stars with many finding several conspiracies why Ghana should never wear a dark jersey.



AFCON 2006: GHANA vs ZIMBABWE: The real story



The Black Stars lost their first game to Nigeria by 1-0. Taye Taiwo struck a powerful shot to score the only goal in the match for the Super Eagles. Ghana managed to earn a 1-0 win over Senegal in their second game thanks to a goal by Matthew Amoah.



Ghana was on the verge of exiting the tournament, needing a win or draw to progress should in case Senegal lose Nigeria since both teams were tied on points.

Ghana came up against Zimbabwe in their final match in Group D. The Warriors had lost two games and needed a miracle to make it to the knockout phase.



Ghana wore their popular white jersey for the two matches but decided to use the black jersey for the first time. The Black Stars had a tough time playing the Zimbabweans who had nothing to lose in the game.



After a barren first 45 minutes of action, the Warriors came into the second half with all guns blazing.



Zimbabwe managed to find the back of the net in the 59th minute goal after Ghana defender Issah Ahmed scored an own-goal. It was a heart-breaking moment for Ghanaians watching the match.



Ghana's woes later compounded in the 69th minute when Benjani ran on to a loose ball on the edge of the area and calmly slotted the ball into the net to put Zimbabwe 2-0 up.

At this point, the frustration was buzzing in and Ghana was faced with being knocked out of the AFCON at the group stages.



Ghana's first serious attack in the Zimbabwe goal was squandered by Stephen Appiah, who was in the right place to latch on to a bouncing ball into the net but the skipper blasted the ball wide.



Ghana eventually scored through substitute Baba Adamu 'Amando's' spectacular strike which gave hope to the Black Stars but soon after the ball returned to the center, the referee blasted the whistle to end the match to the disappointment of Ghanaians.



Ghana played the match without key players like Laryea Kingston Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien.



After the match, fans phoned in on radio airwaves to register their frustration and describe the black jersey as cursed.

Later when Ghana played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the black jersey rather used a stripped red jersey as the away kit and abandoned the black jersey.



Since the sad 2-1 defeat to Zimbabwe on Tuesday January 31, 2006, Ghana has never worn a black jersey.



