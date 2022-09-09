The interesting story of how Emmanuel Eboue cracked up Queen Elizabeth II during Arsenal visit to the Palace

Thierry Henry introducing the Arsenal players to Queen Elizabeth

By winning the Premier League without losing a single game, Arsenal earned an invitation to the Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth.

The visit by the Gunners to the Palace which occurred in 2007 produced some interesting stories.



Among the stories was how former Arsenal and Ivorian star, Emmanuel Eboue made the Queen laugh during the visit.



Recounted by Eboue himself, the right back disclosed that he offered to retire from football and take care of the Queen’s dogs.



Eboue told The Telegraph in 2016: “We went there and Thierry Henry said to me: ‘Please, Emmanuel, this is Buckingham Palace, it’s the Queen’s house, don’t do anything.’



“‘No problem,’ I said. ‘Don’t worry.’ So the Queen came in and went along shaking each player’s hand. “After she’d finished I saw all her corgis so I said, ‘Ma’am, Ma'am.

“She turned back and asked, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘Ma’am, I am OK thank you but, please, I don’t want to be a footballer anymore.’



“‘I want to look after your dogs. I want to take them for walks, wash them, and feed them. I want to be a dog carer. The Queen, honestly, was laughing. Prince Philip was laughing, too. All the team was laughing.”



Queen Elizabeth is believed to be a staunch supporter of Arsenal though she never said it publicly.



According to former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, the Queen told him that he has been following it.



Jeremy Corbyn once said in a speech: ‘Now, we know the Queen is absolutely above politics. She may be above football, too, but many locals harbor this quite secret view that she’s actually, privately, a Gooner.’

