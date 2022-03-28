The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game

The Black Stars held their last training in Kumasi on Sunday March 27, 2022

With the return leg of the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria expected to come off on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, here is what has been happening in the Black Stars camp.



The Black Stars returned to training on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after their first leg encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which ended goalless.



The team held a recovery training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with all players present.



AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan who picked up a knock during the match on Friday, March 25, 2022, joined his mates for the training session. According to coach Otto Addo, the striker had a groin injury which was not serious.

The team also held an initiation session for the new players in the national team to exhibit their dancing skills.



The Black Stars returned to training again on Sunday, March 27, 2022, to hold their final training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The team trained in high spirits ahead of the return leg in Abuja.



There is currently no injury in the Black Stars camp although there have been reports that Daniel Kofi Kyereh is not fully fit.



The Black Stars are expected to depart Ghana for Nigeria on Monday, March 28, 2022.





Coach Otto Addo would lead his team to a training session at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja later on Monday evening before their epic game on Tuesday.



The coach is also expected to address the media ahead of the game along with one other player in Abuja.



