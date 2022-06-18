0
The list of teams that will be at the 2022 World Cup is complete

FIFA WC QARTAR File photo

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The 2022 World Cup will feature 13 European teams, five from Africa, four from South America, five from Asia, four from CONCACAF and one from Oceania.

Costa Rica was the last team to earn a place in the finals of the 2022 World Cup. The 'Ticos' beat New Zealand 1-0, with a goal from ex-Sporting Joel Campbell, in Doha, Qatar, and will be in a football World Cup for the sixth time, after 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Days earlier, Australia had pushed Peru away to be present for the sixth time, the fifth in a row, in a football world cup.

Wales was the last team to qualify after beating Ukraine in the play-off. The Welsh will be among the elite for the second time, 64 years after their first and last appearance.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal which they will be facing for the second time in the group stage, after meeting the same opponent in Brazil in 2014, whiles South Korea and familiar foes Uruguay are in there.

