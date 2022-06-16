3
Menu
Sports

The local players are better - Nana Aba Anamoah tweets amid reports of Inaki brothers rejecting Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah Head 1 Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki and Nico Williams arrive in Ghana

Williams brothers focused on club career

Ghana gears up for 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has claimed that local players are better amidst reports that Inaki and Nico Williams have turndown the possibility of playing for Ghana.

According to Mundo Deportivo one of the biggest newspapers in Spain, the two brothers returned to Spain from Ghana without any clarity on their supposed nationality switch.

Reacting to the reports of Inaki and Nico Williams decision not to play for Ghana, Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted the two Spanish players are not better off than players in Ghana.

“There are local players better than those hwan hwan brothers but nhwehwenimu nti. Tweaaaa,” Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted.

Contrary to reports that the Williams have decided not to play for Ghana, recent findings show that the players have remained mute over their decision to play for Ghana.

The brothers who were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents are both eligible to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Although Inaki Williams has capped once for the Spanish national team in 2016, he is still eligible to play for the Black Stars due to the new FIFA rules.

A source close to the family told GhanaWeb that Inaki Williams has completed his switch and available for call-up.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede