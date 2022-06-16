The local players are better - Nana Aba Anamoah tweets amid reports of Inaki brothers rejecting Ghana

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Inaki and Nico Williams arrive in Ghana

Williams brothers focused on club career



Ghana gears up for 2022 World Cup



Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has claimed that local players are better amidst reports that Inaki and Nico Williams have turndown the possibility of playing for Ghana.



According to Mundo Deportivo one of the biggest newspapers in Spain, the two brothers returned to Spain from Ghana without any clarity on their supposed nationality switch.



Reacting to the reports of Inaki and Nico Williams decision not to play for Ghana, Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted the two Spanish players are not better off than players in Ghana.

“There are local players better than those hwan hwan brothers but nhwehwenimu nti. Tweaaaa,” Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted.



Contrary to reports that the Williams have decided not to play for Ghana, recent findings show that the players have remained mute over their decision to play for Ghana.



The brothers who were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents are both eligible to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Although Inaki Williams has capped once for the Spanish national team in 2016, he is still eligible to play for the Black Stars due to the new FIFA rules.



A source close to the family told GhanaWeb that Inaki Williams has completed his switch and available for call-up.