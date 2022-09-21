The management of Asante Kotoko is the poorest I have ever seen – Agent of Mbella

The agent of striker Franck Mbella Etouga, Amadou Fontem Tingana has lambasted the Asante Kotoko management led by Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.
Speaking to Akoma FM, the agent of the lethal forward stressed that the Ghana Premier League champions have the poorest management he has ever seen.
According to him, he has regretted doing business with the Ghanaian club.
“The management at Kotoko is the poorest I have seen, no agent will accept what they are doing to their clients. I regret doing business with them.
“Initially I assumed that I was working with professionals but now I realize they are very unprofessional,” Amadou Fontem Tingana shared.
In his interview, the football agent targeted Nana Yaw Amponsah, describing him as an agent and not a club CEO.
He warns that with the behaviour of Nana Yaw Amponsah, no player from Cameroon will sign for the club unless the current management is no more at post.
