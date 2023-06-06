The missing link in ghana’s private and public sectors

John Entsuah, Devtraco Group C.E.O

Source: John Entsuah, Contributor

Customer service is the backbone of any successful business in the private or public sector, yet it remains a significant challenge in Ghana today. In spite of rising business opportunities in this country, there is a fundamental problem with the quality of customer service in these sectors which needs to be addressed urgently.

Recognizing and addressing this missing link is crucial for the country’s continued growth and development.



To initiate this discussion, it is essential to establish a clear definition of customer service, as interpretations may vary among individuals. If we define customer service as “The assistance and support provided to customers before or after their purchase and usage of a product or service, aimed at ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience,”.



We can understand why achieving excellence in this area can be as challenging as finding a skilled politician.



This contradiction has become a frustrating reality for both locals and visitors alike. The warmth and friendliness of Ghanaians should naturally extend to their interactions in the business sphere, where exceptional customer service is expected.



The ability to meet customer demands and achieve them is one of the fundamental aspects of customer service, however it does not appear to be a realistic goal for many Ghanaian businesses. Customers often face long waiting times, unhelpful staff, and poor communication when dealing with various service providers. This not only reflects negatively on the business itself but also on Ghana’s reputation as a business-friendly destination.

When companies fall short in delivering exceptional customer service, it is not typically due to a lack of planning or budget allocation, but rather a deficiency in adopting a comprehensive and multifaceted approach necessary for successful execution.



The distinction between pre-purchase and post-purchase support should not be viewed as mutually exclusive elements of customer service, but rather as interconnected components of the same holistic experience. While companies often allocate significant budgets to launch products and services, the same level of enthusiasm and dedication is seldom maintained in providing aftercare and support in the Ghanaian business context.



The lack of customer service training and awareness among service providers is a major contributing factor to this problem. Many employees are simply unaware of the importance of providing excellent customer service and the positive impact it can have on their businesses.



Without proper training and guidance, employees may not know how to effectively manage customer inquiries, complaints, or even basic interactions. This results in frustrated customers who are more likely to take their business elsewhere.



Beyond the private sector, lackluster customer service in the public sector further compounds the issue. Citizens frequently encounter bureaucratic hurdles, long wait times, and unresponsive government agencies when seeking assistance or accessing public services.

This not only causes frustration and inconvenience but also erodes public trust and confidence in the government’s ability to effectively serve its constituents.



Furthermore, there is a need to foster a customer-centric culture in both private and public sectors. The challenges in improving customer service in Ghana’s private sector are mirrored in the public sector. Customer services must not be considered merely an ancillary but a central value which underpins the entire organization.



Everyone should go above and beyond to provide excellent customer service from the most senior management down to the lowest staff. However, in some businesses and government agencies, the focus remains solely on making sales or fulfilling administrative tasks, neglecting the crucial role that satisfied customers or citizens play in long-term success.



It is disheartening to hear the common sentiment that Ghanaians are warm and hospitable people, yet their service delivery falls short of expectations.