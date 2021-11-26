The money being ‘chopped’ is too much - Saddick Adam flares up over GFA budget

Angel FM sports host, Saddick Adams

GFA' budget raises concerns of over-spending and alleged misappropriation of funds

GFA to spend GHC48,000 on the fuel of Exco members



GFA presented the budget at a congress last month



Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams has lashed out at the top ranks of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) over some expenses captured in the budget of the association.



The FA, per the dictates of its regulations, is expected to ensure transparency to its members by announcing their budget during the congress.



The FA, at their recently-held Congress, presented a 43-page document that captured expenses their financial plans for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

Parts of the budget read GHC120,000 for repairing cars of regional football associations(RFA), GHC30,600 for board meeting refreshment, GHC30,000 for water and refreshment in offices, GHC48,000 for fueling the cars of executive council members, GHC48,000 for fueling vehicles and others.



The affirmation sections among others have raised concerns about the perceived over-spending and misappropriation of funds in the FA.



Saddick, Angel Fm sports host, could not hide his anger after presenting the document on his show.



"They always say there is no money in Ghana. Look at the amount of money captured in the FA’s budget. Fuel for Executive Council members is how much? Where are they going? Mauritania FA has opened a shop for their national team jersey. They are keeping all their national teams in camp and taking care of them for free. Ghana’s national team is about bragging. The money we are chopping is too much. The money being wasted is too much. Don’t they feel for Ghanaians? Look at Mauritania, very soon they will score us."



"Football is not all about victories We don’t have an accommodation for the Black Stars. I went around with a national team coach in search of a training ground. We went to Aquinas, the pitch was not available, Presec too same. The big men are disgracing us. Can’t we get a leader who will be drastic enough to leave a legacy?" he added

