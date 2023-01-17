The number of times our players slipped on the pitch shocked me – Karim Zito

Black Starlets coach Karim Zito

Black Starlets coach Karim Zito has stated that the number of times Black Galaxies players slipped in their battle against debutants Madagascar shocked him.

During the game, Black Galaxies players were seen slipping when going for a pass or trying to tackle. Some fans and football pundits attributed this to players not wearing the right type of boots.



"What surprises me much was how we were slipping I didn’t know what was wrong is it the boot, field, or something else? Because seriously this type of field there are special kinds of boots you use," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"If you go to a tournament and you see such field immediately as a technical man you have to complain and I am sure if you complain they will listen to you.



"Because the way we were slipping was too much but when I look at Madagascar they don’t slip like us. We have another chance against Sudan we don’t need anything apart from winning. So when we win it will keep us in the tournament."