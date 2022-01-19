The numbers in Ghana’s poor showing at 2021 AFCON

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew about to be red carded

Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

Comoros make history with win over Ghana



Gabon secure late draw against Ghana



Ghana have been eliminated from the group stage in Africa's biggest international showpiece ongoing in Cameroon.



The Black Stars last won the competition in 1982 and were hoping to break the 40-year AFCON trophy jinx this time.

But the African football powerhouse turns to have had what is their worst AFCON performance in 59 years.



Ghana were in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and debutant Comoros. The four-time champions began their tournament in a 1-0 loss to Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



After the slim defeat to the best side in the group in terms of form, the Black Stars were optimistic about knocking things into shape in the remaining two games against Gabon and Comoros.



In the second game against Gabon, Andre Dede Ayew put Ghana ahead with a brilliant strike in the 18th minute.

The Panthers stepped up and took full control of the game for the remaining minutes with Ghana hanging on the slim lead.



Gabon got a deserving equalizer on the 88th minute to complicate Ghana's qualification chances. The match ended in a draw.



The Black Stars then head into the final group game looking for an emphatic win that could qualify them to the knockout phase. They faced Comoros, who had lost their first two matches.



Comoros unexpectedly stunned Ghana in a 3-2 win to record their first-ever victory against. Following loss the Black Stars failed to progress from the AFCON group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Also, the first time since 1963 when Ghana failed to win at least one game.



Here is Ghana's AFCON 2021 statistics



Matches played - 3



Wins - 0

Draw - 1



Loss - 2



Goals Scored - 3



Goals against - 5