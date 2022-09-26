The numbers that show Baba Rahman was one of Ghana’s best performers against Brazil

Baba Rahman has come under attacks

Ghana's Black Stars were defeated 3-0 by Brazil in an international friendly on Friday in Le Havre.

The Black Stars struggled in the first half and were punished by the star-studded Brazilian side at the Stade Oceane.



Brazil took the lead nine minutes into the game thanks to PSG defender Marquinhos' header from Raphinha's corner.



Brazil scored again 19 minutes later, this time through Tottenham's Richarlison, who also scored in the 40th minute.



Otto Addo's men trailed Brazil 3-0 at halftime, and despite a better second-half performance, the five-time world champions won convincingly.



Although the Black Stars were not at their best, a few players stood out, including left-back Baba Rahman.

Rahman was one of Ghana's best performers against Brazil, according to the statistics. The Brazilians found it difficult to attack from Rahman's side.



Rahman played the entire game, and according to Fotmob, he had 57 touches, 79% accurate passes (26/33) and one chance created.



The 28-year-old won two of three tackles he attempted, had 100% successful dribbles (2/2) and made three clearances.



Rahman is expected to be rewarded for his efforts with another start against Nicaragua in Spain on Tuesday.



The Reading fullback has a better chance of starting for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.