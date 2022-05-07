The only thing I can do for God is to win souls for him - Sammy Kuffour

Sammy Osei Kuffuor

Former Black Stars and Bayern Munich stalwart Samuel Osei Kuffour has made a startling revelation about himself growing up in the streets of Kumasi.

It was not plain sailing for the Bayern Munich great as he had to endure all the perils on the streets in order to survive.



He says that he was a shoe shine boy and also peddled narcotic drugs on the streets of Kumasi to survive.



According to the former AS Roma defender, he can only thank God for his transformation of his life by winning souls for him.



Samuel Osei Kuffour who is known to have started life from humble beginnings made this revelation in an interview on GTV's Lifestyle TV with Erasmus Kwaw.

"God’s time is the best. For me, what he has done for me, there is nothing I can do to pay him back. I can’t give God money. I can’t give him anything."



"But the only thing I can do for him is to win souls for him. For me, being a man of God, a lot of people will change their lives," Kuffour said told GTV’s LifeStyle TV.



He added, "I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one."



Sammy Kuffour who was part of the U-17 squad that played in Italia 1991 left Ghana for Torino before moving to Bayern Munich where he was hugely successful winning all trophies on offer.