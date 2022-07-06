The payment structure of the local league poor - Legon Cities Eric Antwi

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Ghanaian Premier League player Eric Antwi has bemoaned the poor remuneration Ghanaian players are paid.

The player says the salaries paid to league players in Ghana are poor and not the best.



Erick Ofori Antwi joined Legon Cities from Medeam SC before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on a two-year deal.



Ofori Antwi helped the Royals place 9th on the League Log of just ended Ghana Premier League 2021/2022 season.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the player described the payment structure of the local league as poor.



He wants stakeholders in the league to take a look at the problem.

He is also looking forward to seeking greener pastures outside.



“We have talents in our Premier League compared to other countries. Tanzania and other African countries do not have talents then we have here, but the only problem l have, is the salary structure of our league.”



“Players won’t be paid for three months, and when you complain, you are been tagged as a bad person. That’s my problem, and l want the GFA to help find solutions to that,” he added.



Despite having a season left on his contract, Eric Ofori Antwi said the time has come for him to leave Legon Cities and is looking forward to a contract outside the country.