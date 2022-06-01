The performance will decide - Otto Addo on giving local players opportunity

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has said his decision to give a player a starting berth for a game depends on the performance of the said player.



There have been calls for the gaffer to give the local layers in his squad the opportunity to prove their worth.



Reacting to the calls, Otto Addo said the two local players named in his squad merited the invitation, adding that the performance of all the players will determine who gets the nod.

"I have been watching some games. The two players called made good impressions. It's important to see them live in training and in the end, once we're on the pitch, I don't care about who is local and who is not. The performance will decide," he said at the pre-match ahead of Ghana's game against Madagascar.



Otto Addo announced his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Bechem United's Augustine Okrah and Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie were the two local-based players to make the list.



For Okrah, this is his first senior call up having played for Black Stars B. Whereas, Afriyie has received his second Black Star invitation but he is yet to make his debut.



Ghana will host Madagascar in their opening Group E match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The Black Stars will be aiming at starting their qualifying series with a win while The Barea will hope for a positive result in the away fixture against the four-time African champions.



The match is set at 19:00 GMT kick-off time at the Cape Coast Stadium.



